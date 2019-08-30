HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Contrasting side by side

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 173.41 N/A -1.07 0.00 Retail Properties of America Inc. 12 5.07 N/A 0.27 44.71

Demonstrates HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Retail Properties of America Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2% Retail Properties of America Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.46. In other hand, Retail Properties of America Inc. has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Retail Properties of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Retail Properties of America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Retail Properties of America Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 5.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Retail Properties of America Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 83.1%. Insiders owned 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Retail Properties of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19% Retail Properties of America Inc. 2.44% 4.11% -3.18% -3.87% -1.22% 12.07%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend while Retail Properties of America Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Retail Properties of America Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.