HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Comparison side by side

Both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Retail industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 164.78 N/A -1.07 0.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 132 10.88 N/A 3.03 43.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2% Federal Realty Investment Trust 0.00% 10.7% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Federal Realty Investment Trust’s potential upside is 6.52% and its consensus target price is $143.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Federal Realty Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 5.7% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders held 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19% Federal Realty Investment Trust 1.05% 3.08% -1.37% 0.43% 7.82% 11.83%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has -2.19% weaker performance while Federal Realty Investment Trust has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.