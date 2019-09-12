Hm Capital Management Maintains Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); Pitcairn Company Has Upped Autozone (AZO) Stake by $919,863

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $272.32. About 438,544 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Medicaid Health Plans Membership Up 3.1%; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1156.92. About 291,231 shares traded or 22.01% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 44 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 329 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2,713 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westchester Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.49% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited invested in 2,259 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt LP has invested 3.31% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rbf Capital Limited holds 5,000 shares. Advisor Ltd Company reported 0.04% stake. Hood River Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Street Corp owns 2.18M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 123 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 4,417 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 87,355 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares to 5,944 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,141 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).