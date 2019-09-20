Hm Capital Management Increased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding by $1.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose; General Motors Co (GM) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $455,354

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 11,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 19,813 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $763,000, down from 31,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 4.74 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 18/04/2018 – GM ESTABLISHES A NEW $2.0B 364-DAY FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 OPERATING LOSS 854 BLN WON VS 531 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5B Revolving Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO GM.N SAYS GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED EXTENSION TO CONTRACT TALKS, TARGETING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BY MONDAY AFTERNOON; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM After Short Stint Leading Luxury Brand; 13/04/2018 – GM CUTS SEVERAL HUNDRED JOBS AT OHIO PLANT AS CAR SALES CONTINUE TO SLIDE- CNBC

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $270.04. About 420,047 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ WellCare Health Plans Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCG); 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.00 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

