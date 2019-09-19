Hm Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $1.33 Million; Eagle Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Share Value Rose

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $271.54. About 124,294 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net Cash Generated by Operating Activities $445.7M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5B IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 714,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.29. About 175,655 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/05/2018 – Out for Undergrad (O4U) Names Goldman Sachs as Host of LGBTQ Undergrad Leadership Business Conference for the Fourth Consecutiv; 07/03/2018 – White House’s Sanders: Trump has number of candidates to succeed Cohn; 14/05/2018 – PABLO SALAME AND ISABELLE EALET TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Risk of Early Indonesia Rate Increase (Correct); 29/05/2018 – RED ELECTRICA REE.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Germany’s Goldman hire prompts fear of banks’ renewed influence; 18/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PUTS PRIVATISATION PLANS FOR RIYADH’S KING KHALED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON HOLD; 29/03/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN VTG RIGHTS THROUGH DERIVS ROSE TO 7.34% MAR 23; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 6,970 shares to 182,584 shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,105 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,812 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 163 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davis has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Chou Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.78% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main State Bank has 1.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Diligent Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Advisors reported 1,425 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability stated it has 23 shares. Cap accumulated 8.18M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 63,544 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,504 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.15% or 103,061 shares in its portfolio. Harris Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. Covington Management owns 601 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 565 shares. 276,698 were reported by Water Island Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 12,406 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 517,351 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 1,485 shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Omni Prns Llp holds 212,267 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 3,182 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,457 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 102,996 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 221 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 77,435 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.04% or 28,621 shares.

