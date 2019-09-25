Hm Capital Management Boosted Its Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $1.33 Million; Regentatlantic Capital Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $315,742

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $266.61. About 154,002 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 29/05/2018 – Insurer WellCare to Buy Meridian State Plans for $2.5 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 2,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 258,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.56 million, up from 255,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 10.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 17,886 are held by Tekla Capital Management Lc. Nordea Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,461 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 5,002 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 7,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 2,842 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Asset Mngmt One holds 28,621 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Allstate has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 168,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Northern Trust holds 553,527 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torray Llc holds 187,993 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Fort LP has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Augustine Asset owns 94,076 shares or 8.68% of their US portfolio. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Company accumulated 227,207 shares or 3.59% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.49% or 15,082 shares. 11,767 were accumulated by Thomas White. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested in 17,440 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 3.13% or 107,666 shares in its portfolio. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,161 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 19.96M shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quadrant Management Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,550 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 93,619 shares stake. Weiss Multi has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 185,000 shares.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 23,270 shares to 8,779 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,674 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).