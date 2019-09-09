Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Cut Stake by $546,000; Intrust Bank Na Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 778,089 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $85.83 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

