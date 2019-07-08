Hl Financial Services Upped By $500,752 Its Colgate (CL) Holding; BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. NEW ORDINARY SHAR (BIREF) Shorts Down By 1.63%

BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. NEW ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had a decrease of 1.63% in short interest. BIREF’s SI was 5.06 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.63% from 5.15 million shares previously. With 73,300 avg volume, 69 days are for BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. NEW ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:BIREF)’s short sellers to cover BIREF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.0333 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0833. About 143,957 shares traded or 170.01% up from the average. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hl Financial Services Llc increased Colgate (CL) stake by 4.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hl Financial Services Llc acquired 7,364 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Hl Financial Services Llc holds 158,273 shares with $10.85M value, up from 150,909 last quarter. Colgate now has $62.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.22. About 813,956 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stake by 8,913 shares to 32,723 valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Skechers Usa Inc (NYSE:SKX) stake by 34,058 shares and now owns 6,668 shares. First Tr Value Line Etf (FVD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley invested in 0.22% or 20,022 shares. Blair William & Il holds 448,451 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Llc accumulated 2,736 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 6,665 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1,844 were accumulated by Webster Financial Bank N A. Albert D Mason reported 1.43% stake. Moreover, Magnetar Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,315 shares. Addenda has 0.08% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 724,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Kcm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Paloma Prns Mngmt invested in 7,089 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 25,654 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc invested in 0.22% or 5.55M shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 6,455 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. On Thursday, January 31 CAHILL JOHN T sold $372,590 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 5,780 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, January 9. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $68 target. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Friday, March 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $75 target. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating.