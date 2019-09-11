Hl Financial Services Trimmed Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $1.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Zimmer Partners LP Increased Its Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $105.79 Million

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 21.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 8,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 32,723 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 41,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 1.02M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 79.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.30M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 1.83M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $159.17 million for 23.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested in 23,590 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Leisure Mgmt reported 0.67% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.55% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ls Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 3,799 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,900 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 366,313 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Company Financial Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Victory Cap Management owns 1.69 million shares. Georgia-based First City Capital Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 30,904 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,057 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.06% or 363,760 shares. Fiera has 2,600 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 24,689 shares. 17,419 were reported by Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 16,092 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 13,063 shares. 8,465 were reported by Clearbridge Limited Co. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 73,801 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc reported 122,951 shares stake. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 85,178 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 162,005 shares stake. Rare Infra Ltd invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 72,109 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 72,262 shares. Moreover, Wexford Capital Lp has 0.21% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 41,817 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.28 million shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio

