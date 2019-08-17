Hl Financial Services Trimmed Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $654,094 as Shares Rose; New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Decreased Its Holding in Slm (SLM) as Stock Value Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 20,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99,000, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 3.16M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – A SUCCESSOR FOR HENNER SCHÖNEBORN IS FOUND, EFFECTIVE FROM 01 AUGUST 2018; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – SLM Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 9 Days; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College; 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Expects More SLM Talks, On Topics Including Management, Board Composition, Operations, Strategy and Governance

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $110.92 million for 7.80 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% negative EPS growth.

