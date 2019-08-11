Hl Financial Services Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Lowered by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Tessco Technologies (TESS) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tessco Technologies (TESS) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 31,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.09% . The institutional investor held 330,429 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 299,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tessco Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 26,821 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) has declined 17.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 22/05/2018 – Tessco Earns TL 9000:2016 R(6) Certification for Quality, Processes; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tessco Announces Tessco One Innovation Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 9,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 30,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.23. About 4.14 million shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.72 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 11,572 shares. Highland Mngmt holds 59,526 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Thompson holds 2,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 110 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0.02% or 13,687 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 0.04% or 205,288 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,301 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,909 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Central Asset Invests & Holdg (Hk) Ltd owns 3,340 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.99% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 137,950 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ashford Management Incorporated invested 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Profund Advisors Limited Com reported 33,602 shares stake. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 5,088 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,482 shares to 75,429 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Etf (IJR).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.