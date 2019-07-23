Hl Financial Services Raised Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Shares Rose; Washington Capital Management Lifted Its Mylan N V (MYL) Stake by $615,020

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 4.86M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc.’s Proposed Sr Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 24/04/2018 – AT LEAST TWO COMPANIES ARE ON TRACK TO BE INDICTED IN THE COMING MONTHS, IN ADDITION TO SEVERAL EXECUTIVES – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Estimates 75% of Cash Flows Generated Are ‘Stable and Durable’; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 52,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.36 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.2. About 1.52 million shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares to 20,793 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 9,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,035 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) holds 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 91 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) by 64,677 shares to 155,139 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 4,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,646 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.