Hl Financial Services Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $2.07 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Cut Holding by $48.50 Million as Shares Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 169,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 724,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.82 million, down from 893,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $305.76. About 856,436 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 10,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,757 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41 million, up from 101,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $213.76. About 1.10M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 1.38% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 105,099 shares. Donaldson Limited Company holds 170,401 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 30,944 are owned by Hills Commercial Bank & Company. State Street Corp has 39.36M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. 19,395 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd Llc. Cap Invest Service Of America Incorporated invested in 1,107 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has 10,094 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.43% or 148,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.29% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.66 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Windsor Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,623 shares. 965,700 were reported by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp. Community Retail Bank Na owns 13,265 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Hoovel Catherine A. sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Large Etf (FTC) by 4,798 shares to 55,340 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,052 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 607,803 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $259.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 527,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).