Hl Financial Services Raised Holding in Quanta Svcs (PWR) as Market Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $329,394

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 110,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 242,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 132,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.77M shares traded or 33.25% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,459 shares to 20,345 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,871 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares to 344,887 shares, valued at $37.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 42,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.