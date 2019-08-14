Hl Financial Services Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $314,792 as Share Value Declined; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Stock Value Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 4,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 63,774 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 59,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 6.48 million shares traded or 60.54% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 185.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 8,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,515 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 4,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $193.29. About 1.06 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Invsts holds 0.6% or 24.51 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 7,330 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc has invested 0.4% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Td Asset has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wealth Planning Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 2,648 are owned by Valmark Advisers. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 360,318 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Com owns 191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 6,995 were reported by Westwood Hldgs Gp. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 5,024 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 81,468 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% stake. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 3,023 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 7,786 shares to 121,010 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Etf (VOO) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,704 shares, and cut its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 55,209 shares to 622,500 shares, valued at $84.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 605,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

