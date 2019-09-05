Hl Financial Services Raised Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake by $2.09 Million as Share Price Rose; Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 537,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 231,425 shares traded or 77.00% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 210.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 23,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 34,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 11,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 243,225 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 118,193 shares. State Street holds 1.11 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 41,248 shares in its portfolio. Par Capital Mgmt owns 2.16M shares. Citigroup has 10,458 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 1,635 shares. Comm National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 21,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co reported 123,576 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,507 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bluestein R H And reported 3,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 321 shares or 0% of the stock.