Hl Financial Services Position in Ford Motor Company (F) Has Lifted by $348,336 as Stock Value Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $4.41 Million as Stock Price Declined

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 244,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 31,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Had Guided for FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Organic Growth of 10%; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief executive Vittorio Colao to stand down; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 30.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 43,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 188,049 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 144,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 41.50 million shares traded or 13.37% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/04/2018 – Ford will reportedly roll out new Lincoln models in China by 2022; 26/03/2018 – GMC unveils an off-road truck to take on Jeep and the Ford Raptor; 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names General Atlantic CEO William Ford to Board; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 09/05/2018 – FORD WILL HALT KANSAS CITY F-SERIES PRODUCTION REST OF WEEK DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE – COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $299,188 activity. 10,200 shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L, worth $100,038 on Thursday, May 23.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,832 shares to 38,698 shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,988 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% stake. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 14,965 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 50,580 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.12M shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 18,523 shares. Argent has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1.92 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.12% or 5.29M shares. Schroder Mgmt Group has 6.21M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 208,661 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 713,088 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fruth Mngmt invested in 26,150 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares to 21,175 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

