Hl Financial Services Lowered Masimo (MASI) Holding by $413,034 as Shares Rose; First Light Asset Management Has Decreased Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake by $2.24 Million as Share Price Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 2,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 39,683 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 42,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $149.31. About 219,013 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 43.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 14,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 33,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.99. About 383,948 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 10/04/2018 – Bluebird Bio at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 03/04/2018 – They built a game-changing cancer-killing therapy. Now they’re taking on a new kind of CAR-T therapy; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,482 shares to 75,429 shares, valued at $14.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 23,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cellectis Sa by 49,180 shares to 75,414 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA) by 32,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.