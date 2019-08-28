Hl Financial Services Lowered Its Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Holding; Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) Sentiment Is 1.23

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) stake by 12.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 4,315 shares as Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Hl Financial Services Llc holds 31,162 shares with $4.50M value, down from 35,477 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight now has $12.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $159.51. About 284,732 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018

Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund (IDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 16 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 13 cut down and sold positions in Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 2.76 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ing Infrastructure Industrials & Materials Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $211.87 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.

It closed at $10.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund for 145,638 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 161,273 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ionic Capital Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 20,000 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,929 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc increased Brown (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 279,119 shares to 1.70M valued at $89.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 10,972 shares and now owns 112,757 shares. Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 6,986 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 44,078 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 29,549 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia accumulated 100 shares. Bollard Group Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 17,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Financial Engines Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 26,404 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard holds 6.51 million shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).