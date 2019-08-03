Hl Financial Services Lifted Its Holding in Humana (HUM) by $552,790; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Upped Its Position

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 2,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 12,816 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $293.93. About 1.68 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – Health Care Down, But Humana Deal Hopes Stave Off Plunge – Health Care Roundup; 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS SHOULD VOTE AGAINST HUMANA DEAL: GLASS LEWIS; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 85,958 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 80,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (Call) (NYSE:CLX) by 15,545 shares to 300 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,451 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (Call) (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth holds 3.22% or 47,374 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Calamos Advisors Llc holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 922,641 shares. Moreover, Registered Advisor has 0.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Delaware-based Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). American Economic Planning Adv invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riggs Asset Managment holds 3,162 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 47,325 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Gladius Lp has 15,229 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.83 million shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 2.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi holds 21,733 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs has 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 46,836 shares. 153,611 are held by Gibson Cap Ltd Liability Com. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited owns 31,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Aqr Lc has 2.32 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,817 shares. Glenmede Na reported 214,081 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 11 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 175 shares. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.23% or 2,367 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 24,644 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Carroll Fincl stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,300 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 6,000 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,198 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 1,547 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 4,785 shares to 33,069 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 9,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,903 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental (NYSE:UAL).