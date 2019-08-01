Hl Financial Services Increased Its Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $1.96 Million as Share Price Rose; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose While Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 36,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.58 million, up from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.77 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

