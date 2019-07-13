Hl Financial Services Increased Its Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR) by $4.08 Million as Shares Rose; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Its Care Com (CRCM) Position by $472,625

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 83.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 110,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,638 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16M, up from 132,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 834,753 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 435,929 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,079 shares to 35,348 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,010 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quanta Services Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quanta Services Inc (PWR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,449 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Lc. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has invested 0.08% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Portolan Capital Management Lc reported 1.08 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Ohio-based Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Cadence Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 308,551 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 0% or 12,302 shares. 37,918 are held by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com. Ranger Mgmt LP holds 74,915 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested in 33,678 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares And Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 749 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 415,611 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares to 61,378 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Care.com adding caregiver checks – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Care.com Stock Could Have Further to Fall – Investorplace.com” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “3 Stocks Making Sharp Moves Lower Today – Schaeffers Research” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Care.com Inc (CRCM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.