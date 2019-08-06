Hl Financial Services Holding in Northern Trust (NTRS) Has Raised by $2.21 Million; Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Market Valuation Declined While Yakira Capital Management Raised by $5.85 Million Its Stake

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 99,580 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 24,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 739,032 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.82M, up from 714,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 1.37 million shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 19/03/2018 – NTRS, PWC ENHANCEMENT ALLOWS LIFECYCLE AUDIT VIA BLOCKCHAIN; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.58; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 12/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AVGO, NTRS & FTV; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 24/04/2018 – Northern Trust Reinforces Strategic Commitment to the Middle East Region with Three Key Senior Appointments

