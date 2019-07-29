Hl Financial Services Has Trimmed Stake in Dollar General (DG) as Share Value Declined; Teton Advisors Lifted Holding in Twin Disc Com (TWIN) as Stock Value Declined

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (TWIN) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 24,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 482,554 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 457,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.71M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 24,246 shares traded. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 46.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 28,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,566 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 57,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TWIN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 0.64% more from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin owns 28,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,020 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc holds 0.01% or 54,600 shares. 242,975 were accumulated by Broadview Limited Liability Com. Vanguard Group accumulated 566,433 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 676,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Company owns 40,330 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 1,623 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). State Street holds 131,644 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,246 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,442 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 92,946 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp holds 207,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 14,767 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28,376 shares to 114,780 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet Shs (NYSE:FN) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 42,368 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 83,873 shares stake. Jones Lllp holds 7,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch Grp Llc holds 0.04% or 2,781 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Commerce holds 0.1% or 28,692 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 155,797 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 1,836 shares. 4,014 were reported by Texas Yale Cap Corporation. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 114,731 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Services Advisors. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 10,004 shares. Pinnacle Financial Inc reported 0.39% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 13,900 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.83 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.