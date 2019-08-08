Hl Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ingersoll (IR) as Valuation Rose; Redwood Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $3.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 84.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 34,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6,358 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, down from 40,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.22. About 1.67M shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.91 million, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.14. About 18.14M shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediateetf (VCIT) by 78,035 shares to 272,768 shares, valued at $23.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). S&Co Inc has invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). West Virginia-based Security Communication has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Covington Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 6,380 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 455 shares. Headinvest Ltd owns 2,335 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Conning accumulated 0.02% or 4,581 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boys Arnold & Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 88 shares. Hightower Llc stated it has 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 544,678 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Serv holds 0.02% or 1,052 shares. Condor Capital Management invested 0.33% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.13 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 22,348 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 0.74% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horizon Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,704 shares. Maltese Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advisory Network Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 25,694 shares. Wafra holds 298,796 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 0.26% or 367,782 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability owns 1.47M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.54% or 684,390 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fin has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pension Serv accumulated 2.46M shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.