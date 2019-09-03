Hl Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $925,880; Market Value Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lifted by Inverness Counsel Llc

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 5,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 67,871 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 73,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.51. About 2.52M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 4.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 81,349 shares to 202,287 shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,442 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.34 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

