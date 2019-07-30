Hl Financial Services Has Lowered Position in Zoetis (ZTS) by $823,000; Indexiq Advisors Holds Holding in F M C (FMC)

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,733 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46 million, down from 131,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 488,579 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 291,671 shares to 167,700 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Natl Corp (NASDAQ:CAC) by 10,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,196 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 18,195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Lc stated it has 2,671 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,203 shares. 6,713 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 5,400 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Starr Int Inc, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,751 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.14% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bessemer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 2,938 shares. Peoples Fincl reported 0.23% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 6,000 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Hanseatic Mgmt Inc owns 546 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 9.16M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 922,679 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.1% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 126,446 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 1,380 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri accumulated 16,620 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Tortoise Llc holds 0.09% or 3,360 shares. Mariner Llc reported 33,791 shares. Greystone Managed reported 0.58% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 5.51M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.09% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 15,142 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 115,172 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested in 21,304 shares. Addison Cap Communication reported 2.42% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Lazard Asset Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.98 million shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 35.23 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 5,834 shares to 77,640 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Mornngstretf (FDL) by 13,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineerng Group (NYSE:JEC).

