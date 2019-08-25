Hl Financial Services Has Lifted Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position; Hs Management Partners Has Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $16.82 Million as Shares Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 365,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.87M, up from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 52,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.36 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01 million shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Inc holds 0.04% or 10,898 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). House Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 24,841 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.85% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 21.73 million shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.17% or 68,327 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Group reported 64,002 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division has 16,497 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kemnay Advisory Services has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.68% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North American Mgmt holds 0.05% or 6,186 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.88% or 66,086 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 30,496 shares to 945,194 shares, valued at $181.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 119,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,865 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 34,471 shares to 6,358 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etf (IGOV) by 8,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,562 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).