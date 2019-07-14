Hl Financial Services Has Lifted Colgate (CL) Holding by $500,752; Zeke Capital Advisors Lowered Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position by $699,482 as Market Value Declined

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 7,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,273 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 150,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.94 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, down from 304,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 1.69M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – WYNN RESORTS BOARD NOW COMPRISES 36% WOMEN; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Hldrs to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Files Equity Underwriting Agreement With SEC; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine Wynn Sues Wynn Resorts for Improperly Refusing to Provide Shareholder Records; 22/05/2018 – Shareholders Vote Against Wynn Resorts Executive Compensation Plan in Nonbinding Vote; 14/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ROBERT J. MILLER RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Wynn’s Boston Casino Gets Name Conceived by Founder’s Ex-Wife; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Cap Corp; 17/05/2018 – Newser: Steve Wynn ‘Incandescent’ Over Damaged Picasso; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts, Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn Resolve Litigation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mc Cormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 23,668 shares to 2,932 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,303 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.49M for 22.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 18,002 shares to 58,544 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings.

