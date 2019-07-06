Hl Financial Services Has Lifted Ciena (CIEN) Holding By $3.22 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $1.21 Million

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,158 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 780,305 shares with $37.71 million value, down from 805,463 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $212.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 8.72 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8

Hl Financial Services Llc increased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 60.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hl Financial Services Llc acquired 86,970 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock declined 14.83%. The Hl Financial Services Llc holds 230,921 shares with $8.62M value, up from 143,951 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) stake by 29,853 shares to 159,379 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 8,605 shares and now owns 70,988 shares. Vanguard Short Term Etf (BSV) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ciena had 19 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 30. Nomura maintained Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by UBS.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $1.45 million activity. 9,600 shares valued at $353,483 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, January 10. $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, January 16 McFeely Scott sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 1,000 shares. Rothenstein David M also sold $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. $91,986 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0.23% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Parkside Comml Bank Tru owns 1,789 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Com reported 64,392 shares. Trexquant Lp invested in 0.13% or 47,261 shares. Wellington Shields Management Llc invested in 0.33% or 52,600 shares. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.15% or 96,505 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.08% or 3.21M shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 2.92 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 27,924 shares stake. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 2 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,934 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.17B for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 21. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15.