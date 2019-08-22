Hl Financial Services Has Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Share Price Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Valuation Rose While Scholtz & Company Has Cut by $2.00 Million Its Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $328.12. About 521,112 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 327,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.64 million, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,571 shares to 100,731 shares, valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr F Etf (XLY) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.40 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

