Hl Financial Services Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Position By $4.60 Million; Last Week Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 205 lowest target. GBX 241.67’s average target is 31.70% above currents GBX 183.5 stock price. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MRW in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 12. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14. Bernstein downgraded the shares of MRW in report on Thursday, March 28 to “Market Perform” rating. See Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

Hl Financial Services Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 946.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hl Financial Services Llc acquired 124,206 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Hl Financial Services Llc holds 137,331 shares with $5.10M value, up from 13,125 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 4.95 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased Restaurant Brands stake by 5,960 shares to 5,995 valued at $390,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 16,434 shares and now owns 505,138 shares. Kraft Heinz Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Scotia holds 0.01% or 11,826 shares. Kensico Cap Management Corp stated it has 4.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Provise Management Grp Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 18,859 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 38,475 shares stake. Arrow Financial has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,060 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6.13M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Old Natl State Bank In reported 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Element Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 145,204 shares. Aperio Llc owns 613,760 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.2% or 1.36 million shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. The insider MURPHY MATTHEW J bought $232,736.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.10% above currents $40 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Monday, July 29 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

The stock increased 1.02% or GBX 1.85 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 183.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.