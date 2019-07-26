Hl Financial Services Decreased Position in Aes (AES) as Market Value Declined; Associated Banc-Corp Upped Its Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $581,826

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 95.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 225,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,296 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 235,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 2.65 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 08/05/2018 – AES ADDING 6.6 GW OF NEW POWER CAPACITY THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 11,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86 million, up from 506,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.06 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 885,361 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 663 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Knott David M has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 2,998 were reported by Cls Investments Ltd. Natl Asset has 0.13% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,458 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited invested 0.47% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 68,356 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Kcm Advisors Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Somerset reported 150 shares stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.12% or 358,945 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 11,130 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.38% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 67,476 shares to 595,620 shares, valued at $25.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,626 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corp has 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 43,973 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 24,568 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 173 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First Quadrant LP Ca has 105,957 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,268 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 678,421 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 30,157 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pictet Asset Limited holds 2.60 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 1.43M shares. 226,123 were reported by Lpl Finance Ltd Co. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) has 3.67 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 148,423 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Etf (FBT) by 8,428 shares to 43,748 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.49 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.