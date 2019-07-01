Hl Financial Services Cut Its Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $654,094 as Shares Rose; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Price Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 2,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 1.36M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.905. About 2.20 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 52,125 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $121.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Etf (QUAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.56% stake. Addenda Capital invested in 24,716 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First National Com reported 1,561 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 388 shares. 125,327 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Counsel Limited Liability New York, New York-based fund reported 4,544 shares. 195,845 are owned by Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership. Financial Bank Of Hawaii has 3,524 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 78,272 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Llc invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Co holds 14,047 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 1,816 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.31 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. The insider GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95 million. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. $10.19M worth of stock was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.24 million for 5.11 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

