Hl Financial Services Cut Honeywell International (HON) Holding as Share Price Rose; Align Technology (ALGN) Market Valuation Declined While Scott & Selber Has Decreased Its Stake

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 858,162 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 5,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 67,871 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 73,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 39.25 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

