Hl Financial Services Continues to Hold Position in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC); Nike (NKE) Position Increased by Ancora Advisors Llc

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 49,161 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 45,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 726,495 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 12,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 138,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 125,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bessemer Grp reported 0.75% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd owns 21,307 shares. New York-based Forte Capital Limited Company Adv has invested 1.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Tru has invested 1.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 106,148 shares stake. Delta Asset Ltd Tn owns 781 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd holds 12,395 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Conning accumulated 49,942 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Leisure Cap invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited invested in 0.69% or 57,765 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 3.31 million shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 31,534 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,275 shares to 193,772 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 33,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,762 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Divid Growth (DGRW).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

