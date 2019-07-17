Hl Financial Services Boosted Its Position in Brown (BF.B) as Share Price Were Volatile; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Stock Value Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Position

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $171.1. About 118,890 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 19.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 279,119 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.85M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 278,992 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 6,269 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Bill Nygren and Win Murray Taking GuruFocus Reader Questions – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What To Expect From Diageo’s Results For The First Half Of FY 2019? – Forbes” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks Loading up on Marijuana – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,691 shares to 75,052 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 28,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,480 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etf (IGOV).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NIO, Brown-Forman, and Sarepta Therapeutics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) to Acquire Fords Gin – StreetInsider.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown Forman: It’s True, Sin Sells – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Brown-Forman Investors Should Watch in Its Q3 Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 03, 2019.