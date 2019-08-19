Hl Financial Services Boosted Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $2.32 Million; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Has Raised Holding

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 43,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.07M, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 1.31 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.23; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prns Group Ltd Company owns 350,325 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 468 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Savings Bank accumulated 904 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 0.11% stake. Security National Trust Commerce reported 0.04% stake. 3,442 are owned by Lafayette Investments. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 41,626 shares. Hartford Mngmt Co reported 0.11% stake. Hl Serv Ltd Llc invested in 14,826 shares. 2,261 were reported by Old Dominion Mngmt. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 11,537 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ftb Advsr Inc holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Inv accumulated 0.04% or 65,080 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.19% or 7,103 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Inv Mngmt Inc has 20,058 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.5% or 20,650 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 1.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Braun Stacey Associates invested in 1.2% or 333,320 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0.8% or 366,252 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 135,676 shares. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 4.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 334,512 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 253,897 shares. Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 156,408 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 70,311 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 655,287 shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd holds 679 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,284 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Management reported 3.85% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jone Etf (FDN) by 14,015 shares to 92,026 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Etf (IWM) by 8,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,810 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.