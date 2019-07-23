HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Contrasting side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|82.91
Table 1 highlights HL Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of HL Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 51.55%. Insiders owned 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.15%
|0.35%
|1.86%
|3.74%
|0%
|3%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors HL Acquisition Corp.
