HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) Contrasting side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91

Table 1 highlights HL Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of HL Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 51.55%. Insiders owned 21.91% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors HL Acquisition Corp.