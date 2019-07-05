HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. has 26.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand HL Acquisition Corp. has 21.91% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.65% 2.04% 0% 0% 1.26% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than HL Acquisition Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

HL Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.