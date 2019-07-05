HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCHU) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCHU) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. has 26.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 50.56% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand HL Acquisition Corp. has 21.91% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|3.09%
|6.69%
|3.37%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.79M
|57.92M
|281.10
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.42
The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HL Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.65%
|2.04%
|0%
|0%
|1.26%
|Industry Average
|2.84%
|3.35%
|6.58%
|10.14%
|9.63%
|16.26%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than HL Acquisition Corp.’s peers.
Dividends
HL Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
HL Acquisition Corp.’s peers beat HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
