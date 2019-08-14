HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see HL Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HL Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.