HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HL Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 16.49%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats HL Acquisition Corp.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.