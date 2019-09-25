HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HL Acquisition Corp. and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares. HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 16.49%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats HL Acquisition Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.