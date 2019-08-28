HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see HL Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 16.49%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.