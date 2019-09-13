HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

We are contrasting HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.01
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights HL Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for HL Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Competitively Pinterest Inc. has an average price target of $32.13, with potential upside of 10.64%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 53.2%. Insiders owned 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats HL Acquisition Corp.
