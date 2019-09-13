HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

We are contrasting HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.01 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights HL Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HL Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively Pinterest Inc. has an average price target of $32.13, with potential upside of 10.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 53.2%. Insiders owned 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats HL Acquisition Corp.