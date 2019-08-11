HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HL Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HL Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 66.53% respectively. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.