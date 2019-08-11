HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

Both HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HL Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides HL Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 66.53% respectively. 16.49% are HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
