HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Since HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HL Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for HL Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HL Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 128.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 82.5%. HL Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 16.49%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.