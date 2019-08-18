HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HL Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us HL Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 8%. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
