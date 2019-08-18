HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HL Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HL Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 8%. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.