HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) Comparison side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 4,021 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has HL Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.