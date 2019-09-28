HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (:). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 3.2%. Insiders owned roughly 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.07% are MTech Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.