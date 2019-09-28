HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Comparison side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us HL Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 16.49%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
