HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) Comparison side by side

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HL Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors. HL Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 16.49%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.